(Adds comment from Iraqi official)
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON Aug 22 President Barack Obama told a
recent interviewer he did not want the U.S. military to become
Iraq's air force. But he may have little choice.
Iraq had only a fledgling air force when the United States
withdrew in 2011. Washington has agreed to bolster Iraqi air
power by selling Baghdad 36 sophisticated F-16 multi-role jet
fighters and 24 Apache helicopters.
But lengthy contract negotiations, long manufacturing lead
times and slow bureaucracies have taken a toll. The Iraqi planes
are just beginning to roll off the production line, four years
after Congress was first notified of the planned sale and just
as Baghdad is fighting for survival against jihadist militants.
As of August, only two of the $65 million Iraqi F-16s had
been handed over by Lockheed Martin Corp to the U.S.
government and none had reached Iraq. The jets are now held up
by payment problems and deteriorating security, which has
prevented work needed to prepare Balad air base for the planes.
"The F-16s are not being delivered at this time because the
Iraqis did not make the latest installment and because the
installation security plan at Balad was not completed because of
the security situation in Iraq," a U.S. defense official said on
condition of anonymity.
U.S. strikes this month have helped drive Islamic State back
from sensitive Kurdish regions. Islamic State militants beheaded
U.S. journalist James Foley in face of the strikes.
The slow delivery of U.S. attack aircraft to Iraq has
angered some Iraqi officials and raised questions about whether
the Obama administration could have moved more quickly to speed
the flow of helicopters and warplanes to Baghdad at a time when
it was under increasing threat.
Nuri al-Maliki, who resigned as prime minister last week in
the face of widespread criticism over his country's political
fragmentation, and other Iraqi officials have criticized the
slow delivery of the F-16 aircraft. They blamed the slow-moving
U.S. bureaucracy and said Baghdad expected the planes sooner.
Iraqi officials were not available to comment on the planes,
as incoming Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi prepares to form a
new government.
But members of the security and defense committee in the
last Iraqi parliament said it was clear the United States wanted
to slow the plane deliveries.
"The Americans in one way or another wanted to delay this
deal," said Iskander Witwit, the deputy head of the panel,
noting that Baghdad had paid $1.6 billion through the end of
2013 as part of the F-16 deal, which includes training.
"In 2014 there were some differences, and there was delay,
and as you know there are some political blocs which stand in
the face of the ... armament," he said. "But this doesn't
justify (delay) because the first batch (of two planes) was
supposed to be delivered beginning of 2014."
Hassan Jihad Ameen, another committee member in the previous
parliament, said he thought the United States had been slow to
deliver because of concerns that Maliki's Shi'ite-led government
would use the planes in a way that intensified sectarian
divisions with Sunnis.
"Now ... there is a hope that we have this new government
which doesn't differentiate between Iraqis and (is) able to
create better atmospheres," Ameen said.
While Iraq is running budget deficits, Ameen said he didn't
see the payments issue as a significant barrier.
"Iraq has money and allocations, and the payments will be
agreed upon," he said.
Pentagon officials deny any deliberate slowing-down of the
aircraft deliveries. They note the United States has a $15
billion foreign military sales program with Iraq and has worked
to accelerate deliveries of equipment where possible.
Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Corp said
production of the Iraqi planes was on schedule and would be
completed in late 2017. That is months ahead of the time frame
projected in the initial contract announcement.
"WASHINGTON BUREAUCRACY"
Loren Thompson, an analyst at the Washington-based Lexington
Institute think tank who has close ties with Lockheed, noted
that "on schedule for the Washington bureaucracy is not the same
thing as being timely in the war zone."
"The U.S. acquisitions bureaucracy is not good at getting
things quickly to allies who are under threat," he said.
"Whether it's planes for Afghanistan or planes for Iraq, the
system always finds some reason to bog down."
The kind of air power Iraqis are trying to buy from the
United States would be an ideal tool for striking Islamic State
militants as they travel in convoys across the country's vast
open spaces, said Michael O'Hanlon, a defense analyst at the
Brookings Institution think tank in Washington.
"If it becomes an emergency, which it clearly is, then I
think there are various ways to get them some limited amounts of
air power fairly fast if we decide to make a point of it and go
around the usual bureaucratic rules a little bit," O'Hanlon
said.
ALMOST NO AIR FORCE
Iraq's air force under late dictator Saddam Hussein was one
of the mightiest in the region, with about a thousand planes,
including Soviet MiGs and French Mirages, according to
GlobalSecurity.org. It was badly damaged by the first Gulf War
and the sanctions imposed on the Iraq in the late 1990s.
By the time of the U.S. invasion in 2003, the Iraqi air
force had between 100 and 300 combat aircraft in service, most
of them poorly maintained and eventually scrapped in the
aftermath of the conflict.
Today, Baghdad has about a dozen Russian SU-25 warplanes and
a half a dozen Russian-made attack helicopters, analysts who
study Iraq's military forces estimate.
The remainder is comprised of small- and medium-sized U.S.-
and Russian-made helicopters and light, multi-passenger
U.S.-made aircraft used for reconnaissance, some of which can
launch Hellfire air-to-surface missiles.
"When the U.S. left, it left the Iraqis with almost no air
force," said Ben Barry, a former British army officer who is now
a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic
Studies in London. "That has put them at a considerable
disadvantage."
The United States spent $20 billion to build up an
800,000-strong Iraqi military force and banked on its ability to
keep the peace when the U.S. military withdrew in 2011.
That hasn't happened.
Islamic State militants captured U.S.-made military
equipment worth millions of dollars from the Iraqi army, which
folded in the face of the initial onslaught by the jihadists.
The failure to leave behind a more substantial air force or
find ways to help Baghdad rapidly strengthen its force leaves
the United States few alternatives to assisting Iraq until
Baghdad can secure its own air space, despite administration
assertions that use of U.S. air power would be limited.
"We're willing to help and to coordinate a little bit with
them, but as the president said, we're not going to become the
Iraqi air force," Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press
secretary, told reporters.
MILITANT THREATS
Building an air force that can control Iraqi air space has
been a long-term project. The Pentagon first notified Congress
of plans to sell F-16s to Iraq in September 2010, but the
contract for the first 18 was not signed until December 2011.
The contract for the second 18 came in April 2013.
The first Iraqi plane was flown in May this year and
ceremonially presented to the Iraqi ambassador in early June at
an event at the Lockheed plant in Fort Worth, Texas.
Even as the initial planes were rolling off the assembly
line, Islamic State militants were swarming into northwestern
Iraq, pushing close enough to Baghdad to threaten Balad air
base, about 50 miles (80 km) north of the city.
Lockheed evacuated about two dozen staff who had been
working with the Iraqi air force preparing for the arrival of
the jets and helping with training. A second defense official
said the decision by Iraq and its contractors to withdraw
personnel from Balad meant needed work at the base was not yet
complete.
Officials in June were predicting four F-16s could be
ferried to Iraq by the end of the year. But the second defense
official this month would only say that two of the planes were
expected to be delivered to Iraq sometime this autumn.
"I wouldn't want you to think the security situation is the
only thing. The security situation is one factor but there are
other issues," the official said on condition of anonymity,
noting that "payment has been an issue for some time, even
before the security situation became a factor."
Defense officials said it was still too early even to talk
about a delivery date for the Boeing-made Apache attack
helicopters.
The Pentagon first notified Congress in January about the
planned deal, which calls for Iraq to lease six helicopters
temporarily and to purchase 24 others in the coming years.
Steven Bucci, a former Army special forces officer who heads
the foreign policy center at the Heritage Foundation think tank
in Washington, said the foreign military sales process "is
hardly ever fast or efficient."
"It's generally not a priority unless there is some
emergency going on where somebody intervenes and kicks it
through the system faster," he said.
(Additional reporting by Peter Apps in Washington and Raheem
Salman in Baghdad. Editing by Jason Szep and Peter Henderson)