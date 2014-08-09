WASHINGTON Aug 9 U.S. aircraft struck armored
vehicles and other militant targets on Saturday in a second day
of U.S. air strikes against the Islamic State, an extremist
group threatening minorities in northern Iraq, U.S. Central
Command said.
"At approximately 11:20 a.m. EDT, a mix of U.S. fighters and
remotely piloted aircraft struck one of two (Islamic State)
armored personnel carriers firing on Yazidi civilians near
Sinjar, destroying the APC," Central Command said in a
statement. Several other strikes followed, making for a total of
four strikes.
President Barack Obama earlier on Saturday warned Americans
the new U.S. military campaign against fighters from the Islamic
State, a militant group that is encroaching on the Iraqi Kurdish
capital Arbil, could take time. He spoke a day after the United
States conducted its first air strikes in Iraq since U.S. troops
withdrew in 2011.
