WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel ordered an aircraft carrier moved into the Gulf on
Saturday, readying it in case Washington decides to pursue a
military option after insurgents overwhelmed a string of Iraqi
cities this week and threatened Baghdad.
"The order will provide the Commander-in-Chief additional
flexibility should military options be required to protect
American lives, citizens and interests in Iraq," the Pentagon
said in a statement.
The carrier USS George H.W. Bush, moving from the North
Arabian Sea, will be accompanied by the guided-missile cruiser
USS Philippine Sea and the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun,
the statement said. It added the ships were expected to complete
their transit into the Gulf later on Saturday.
President Barack Obama said on Friday he needed several days
to determine how the United States would help Iraq deal with the
stunning advance of Islamist militants, who earlier this week
seized several major Iraqi cities and appeared to have set their
sights on the capital, Baghdad.
But the U.S. leader ruled out sending U.S. troops back into
combat in Iraq, where over 4,000 U.S. soldiers died in the war
that followed the 2003 invasion to oust Saddam Hussein, and said
any intervention would be contingent on Iraqi leaders overcoming
their longstanding political and sectarian divisions.
While the United States has already increased its
surveillance assistance to Iraq, conducting drone flights at the
request of the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki, the Pentagon has also prepared a range of options for
Obama to consider, including conducting air strikes.
Any stepped-up U.S. actions would be aimed at helping Iraq
counter militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant,
or ISIL, who are seeking to establish an Islamic caliphate
across much of Iraq and Syria.
The USS George H.W. Bush is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier,
the largest warships in the world, according to the U.S. Navy.
They are powered by two nuclear reactors and can carry a crew of
about 6,000.
In addition to fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft,
the ships are equipped with sophisticated anti-ship and
anti-aircraft missiles.
One U.S. defense official declined to say how the USS H.W.
Bush might be used to help Iraq fend off ISIL fighters, but said
that such vessels are often used to launch airstrikes, conduct
surveillance flights, do search, rescue, humanitarian and
evacuation missions, and conduct seaborne security operations.
"Carriers can do all this from the sea, without needing any
other country's permission," the official said on condition of
anonymity.
(Reporting by Frances Kerry and Missy Ryan; Editing by Eric
Beech and Eric Walsh)