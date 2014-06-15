UPDATE 1-China Jan-Feb daily refinery runs at second-highest on record
* Jan-Feb natgas output unchanged on yr (Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON, June 15 The United States is beefing up security at its embassy in Baghdad and will move some workers out of the Iraqi capital, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday.
The State Department said U.S. citizens in Iraq were advised to exercise caution and limit travel in five provinces including restive Anbar in the west and Kirkuk in the north.
The moves came as Iraqi government forces battled to hold off insurgents with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL, the Sunni militant group that has seized control of parts of northern Iraq.
The State Department said the Baghdad embassy was reviewing staffing requirements but that a "substantial majority" of the embassy presence in Iraq would remain in place.
"Some additional U.S. government security personnel will be added to the staff in Baghdad; other staff will be temporarily relocated - both to our Consulate Generals in Basra and Arbil and to the Iraq Support Unit in Amman," the State Department statement said. (Reporting by Jim Loney; Editing by Peter Cooney)
BEIJING, March 14 China's coal output fell 1.7 percent in the first two months of the year, even after Beijing urged miners to ramp up output to replenish supplies during the cold winter months, reversing tough measures to cut the country's reliance on fossil fuels.
BEIJING, March 14 China's January-February refinery production rose 4.3 percent over a year earlier to 90.76 million tonnes, the National Statistical Bureau said on Tuesday.