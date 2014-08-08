UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Aug 8 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday restricted U.S. air carriers from flying in Iraqi airspace "due to the hazardous situation created by the armed conflict" currently raging there.
The move superseded a previous directive from Aug. 1 when the FAA restricted U.S. airlines from flying at or below 30,000 feet (9,100 meters) over Iraq. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders