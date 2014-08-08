WASHINGTON Aug 8 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday restricted U.S. air carriers from flying in Iraqi airspace "due to the hazardous situation created by the armed conflict" currently raging there.

The move superseded a previous directive from Aug. 1 when the FAA restricted U.S. airlines from flying at or below 30,000 feet (9,100 meters) over Iraq. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)