By Patricia Zengerle and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, June 18 President Barack Obama came
under pressure from U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday to persuade
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki to step down over what they
see as failed leadership in the face of an insurgency
threatening his country.
As Obama held an hour-long meeting with congressional
leaders on U.S. options in Iraq, administration officials joined
a chorus of criticism of Maliki, faulting him for failing to
heal sectarian rifts that militants have exploited.
Army General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. military's
Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a congressional hearing that
Maliki's Shi'ite-led government had asked for U.S. air power to
help counter Sunni militants who have overrun northern Iraq.
The general did not say whether Washington would meet the
request. But Dempsey signaled that the U.S. military -
apparently much like Obama - was in no rush to launch airstrikes
in Iraq, citing the need to clarify a chaotic situation on the
ground so any targets could be selected "responsibly."
In Oval Office talks, Obama briefed the lawmakers on
efforts to get Iraqi leaders to "set aside sectarian agendas,"
reviewed options for "increased security assistance" and sought
their views, the White House said.
A senior administration official said afterward that Obama
did not lay out a course of action at the meeting and had yet to
make a final decision.
At the same time, the Obama administration has quietly
started consulting Congress about a plan for redirecting some
current intelligence funding to help finance expanded U.S.
operations in Iraq, a U.S. national security source said.
The United States, which invaded Iraq in 2003 to topple
President Saddam Hussein and withdrew its troops in 2011, has
said Iraq's government must take steps toward sectarian
reconciliation before Obama will decide on any military action
against the insurgency led by the Islamic State of Iraq and the
Levant, or ISIL, an al Qaeda splinter group.
Maliki has so far shown little willingness to create a more
inclusive administration.
"The Maliki government, candidly, has got to go if you want
any reconciliation," said U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein,
Democratic chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
'HIS TIME IS UP'
Republican Senator John McCain, speaking in the Senate,
called for the use of American air power, but also urged Obama
to "make it make very clear to Maliki that his time is up."
The Obama administration has not openly sought Maliki's
departure, but has shown signs of frustration with him.
"This current government in Iraq has never fulfilled the
commitments it made to bring a unity government together with
the Sunnis, the Kurds and the Shia," Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel told the congressional hearing.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Maliki had not done
enough "to govern inclusively and that has contributed to the
situation and the crisis that we have today in Iraq."
He stopped short of calling for Maliki - in power for eight
years and the effective winner of a parliamentary election two
months ago - to resign. Asked if Maliki should step down, Carney
told reporters: "That's not, obviously, for us to decide."
Although Obama is continuing to deliberate on what action to
take, the president - who won the 2008 election on a platform
calling for an orderly withdrawal from the unpopular war in Iraq
- has ruled out sending troops back into combat there. Some in
the anti-war camp of Obama's Democratic Party oppose any
military action that could drag the United States back into the
conflict, and he is apparently wary of such a risk.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said after the
meeting with Obama that ISIL's operations in Iraq and Syria
"represent a grave threat" to U.S. interests. "Unfortunately,
Iraqi security forces are now less capable than when the
president withdrew the entirety of our force (at the end of
2011)," McConnell said in a statement.
Much attention has been focused on the possible use of
airstrikes, either by planes or unmanned drones, but U.S.
officials have made clear they are concerned about the risk of
hitting the wrong targets and causing civilian casualties.
Options under consideration include stepped-up training of
Iraqi forces, possibly with U.S. special forces, accelerated
delivery of weapons and increased sharing of intelligence.
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Iraq's request for air support included drone strikes and
increased surveillance by U.S. drones, which have been flying
over Iraq for some time.
Recent assertions by U.S. officials that any U.S. military
role would be targeted and selective suggest that if Obama gives
the go-ahead for strikes, it might involve limited attacks with
unmanned drones like those used in Pakistan and Yemen.
