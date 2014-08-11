WASHINGTON Aug 11 The U.S. government is
directly supplying weapons to Peshmerga fighters from Iraq's
semiautonomous Kurdish region to help them fight Sunni
militants, in a deepening of America's military involvement in
Iraq, U.S. government sources said on Monday.
The weapons shipments to Arbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan,
come as Kurdish fighters struggle to stem advances by militants
from the Islamic State, an al Qaeda offshoot.
U.S. government sources said the weapons were supplied by
the Central Intelligence Agency but that the Department of
Defense may soon start arming the Kurdish fighters, who regained
control of two strategic towns in northern Iraq on Sunday with
help from U.S. airstrikes.
Weapons have also been shipped in three deliveries from the
Iraqi government in Baghdad to Arbil, consisting mostly of AK-47
assault rifles and ammunition, the U.S. officials said,
declining to specify when they began.
Until recently, the U.S. government refrained from directly
supplying weapons to the Kurds, leaving that to the
Shi'ite-dominated Iraqi government despite Kurdish complaints
that Baghdad had deprived them of weapons and financial support.
U.S. President Barack Obama has faced growing criticism for
being reluctant or too slow to intervene in thorny foreign
policy issues which have piled up under his watch, including the
dramatic rise of the Islamic State, which has seized control of
large swathes of land in the north and west of OPEC member Iraq.
A senior U.S. defense official acknowledged that the U.S.
was providing arms and ammunition needed by the Kurds but said
it was not coming from the Department of Defense.
Just last week Washington launched its first military action
in Iraq since pulling its troops out in 2011. U.S. warplanes
bombed Sunni insurgents from the Islamic State, who have marched
through northern and western Iraq since June.
Washington says it is taking limited action to protect the
Kurdish autonomous region and prevent what Obama called a
potential "genocide" of religious minorities targeted by the
militants.
The militants made new gains against Kurdish forces despite
three days of U.S. airstrikes, while Baghdad, long braced for
the Sunni fighters to attack, was now tensing for possible
clashes between forces loyal to Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki
and those of his rivals after Iraq's president named a new prime
minister on Monday.
Obama says a more inclusive government in Baghdad is a
precondition for more aggressive U.S. military support against
the Islamic State. He has rejected calls in some quarters for a
return of U.S. ground troops, apart from several hundred
military advisers sent in June.
The Islamic State, which sees Shi'ites as heretics who
deserve to be killed, has ruthlessly moved through one town
after another, using tanks and heavy weapons it seized from
soldiers who have fled in their thousands.
On Monday, police said the militants had seized the town of
Jalawla, 115 km (70 miles) northeast of Baghdad, after driving
out the Kurds' Peshmerga forces.
Washington and its European allies are considering requests
for more direct military aid from the Kurds, who have themselves
differed with Maliki over the division of oil resources and who
took advantage of the Islamists' advance to expand their
territory.
