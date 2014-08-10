WASHINGTON Aug 10 A senior U.S. official for
Iraq said on Sunday he fully supported Iraqi President Fouad
Masoum after Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who the United
States has blamed for stoking Iraq's security crisis, accused
Masoum of violating the constitution.
"Fully support President of Iraq Fouad Masoum as guarantor
of the Constitution and a (prime minister) nominee who can build
a national consensus," Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Brett
McGurk said on his Twitter feed.
In a tough televised speech likely to deepen political
tensions as a Sunni insurgency rages, Maliki indicated that he
will not drop his bid for a third term and accused the president
of violating the constitution.
(Reporting By Missy Ryan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)