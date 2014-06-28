* Riyadh previously insisted that Shi'ite PM Maliki quit
first
* Saudi alarm about ISIL insurgents rises as they near
border
* Inclusive Iraq government seen key to quelling rebels
By Lesley Wroughton
SHANNON, Ireland, June 28 Saudi King Abdullah
pledged in talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to use
his influence to encourage Sunni Muslims to join a new, more
inclusive Iraqi government to better combat an Islamist
insurgency, a senior U.S. official said on Saturday.
After a week of frenetic diplomacy by Kerry tackling the
threat of Iraq's disintegration, Abdullah's assurance marked a
significant shift from Riyadh's insistence on the removal of
Iraqi Prime Minister Nour al-Maliki, a Shi'ite Muslim.
The U.S. official said the Saudi monarch voiced deep concern
to Kerry about the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)
insurgents who have overrun much of northern Iraq and its border
with Syria and thrust southward, approaching the Saudi frontier.
"It was clear that the two shared a view that all of Iraq's
community should be participating on an urgent basis in the
political process to allow it to move forward, and that each -
both the Secretary and King Abdullah in their conversations with
Iraqi leaders - would convey that message directly to them," the
U.S. State Department official told reporters after the talks.
Until now Saudi Arabia had been unwilling to support the
formation of a new government unless Maliki, accused by critics
of a sectarian agenda dedicated to Shi'ite supremacy over
Sunnis, stepped aside and does not seek a third term.
U.S.-allied Saudi Arabia, which is the birthplace of Islam
and sees itself as a defender of Sunni Muslims in Iraq, has long
distrusted Maliki as being too close to Shi'ite Iran.
Last week Saudi officials, in an apparent message to Tehran,
warned that foreign countries should stay out of Iraq.
But with Sunni militants now operating close to its border,
Saudi Arabia has assured Kerry it will now press Sunni parties
to join the new government, appearing more confident that this
would undercut Maliki's chances of a third term.
While Washington has not openly called for Maliki to leave,
saying it is up to Iraqis to decide who they want as a leader,
the United States is also not campaigning for him to stay on.
The Obama administration is now considering air strikes
against the insurgents but first wants the new government
formed. Baghdad is racing against time as ISIL consolidates its
grip on predominantly Sunni provinces in the north and west.
"Both the secretary and the king believe that the security
challenge that Iraq faces require a new government," the State
Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"There were no preconditions placed on anything that was
discussed with regard to the Iraqi political situation or the
situation with the fight against ISIL," the official said,
suggesting the Saudis had dropped their demands for Maliki to
first leave. "Each of the communities needs to come to the table
and put forward candidates for the main positions, and I would
say King Abdullah fully agreed," added the official.
NOT INTERFERING in IRAQI POLITICS
King Abdullah, however, made clear that the kingdom "was not
in any way interfering inside Iraq's politics."
"That doesn't mean they don't have conversations with - and
relationships with - Iraqi political leaders..."
Over the past week Kerry met his counterpart from Turkey
while at a NATO meeting in Brussels and in Paris he discussed
Iraq and Syria with foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Jordan,
the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Lebanon.
Maliki, in talks with Kerry in Baghdad this week, said he
would meet a July 1 deadline to form a new government that was
representative of Iraq and included Sunnis and Kurds.
The senior State Department official was cautious about
whether the new government would be formed by then.
"It would be an extremely positive development if we got
there. I don't think it's impossible, but it's also Iraq," said
the official, noting that "a large number of deadlines for
various steps and various political processes, and only a small
number that were actually met."
The official reiterated that the United States was not for
or against any one candidate.
"As names emerge through the kind of organic Iraqi political
process, we're going to be talking to those people. But those
are probably people we'd be talking to anyway, because you'd
imagine these names are going to be among some prominent
political leaders with whom we have relations."
(Editing by Sami Aboudi and Mark Heinrich)