WASHINGTON Aug 10 The United States "fully
supports" Iraqi President Fouad Masoum as the guarantor Iraq's
constitution, the State Department said on Sunday after Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki accused Masoum of violating the
constitution.
"We reject any effort to achieve outcomes through coercion
or manipulation of the constitutional or judicial process,"
Marie Harf, deputy spokeswoman of the State Department, said in
a statement.
She said the United States is closely monitoring the
situation in Iraq and is in touch with Iraqi leaders.
Special forces loyal to Maliki were deployed in strategic
areas of Baghdad on Sunday night after he delivered a tough
speech indicating he would not cave in to pressure to drop a bid
for a third term, police sources said.
