WASHINGTON, June 16 President Barack Obama told
Congress on Monday the United States was deploying up to 275
military personnel to provide support and security for U.S.
personnel and the country's embassy in Baghdad after militants
seized control of the north of the country.
"This force is deploying for the purpose of protecting U.S.
citizens and property, if necessary, and is equipped for
combat," Obama said in a letter to lawmakers. "This force will
remain in Iraq until the security situation becomes such that it
is no longer needed."
The president said he was notifying Congress under the War
Powers Resolution.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Peter Cooney)