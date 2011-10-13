* Telecommunications IPOs expected next year
* Value of those IPOs could be $4 billion
* Now 23 million mobile users in Iraq
By Aseel Kami
ARBIL, Iraq, Oct 13 Iraq's stock exchange market
will double its capitalization to $8 billion once the three main
mobile-phone companies operating in the country are listed, the
market's head said.
Asiacell, an affiliate of Qatar Telecom , Korek
Telecom, which is part-owned by France Telecom and
logistics firm Agility and Zain Iraq, a unit of
Kuwait's Zain , are required by their license terms to
list shares on the local bourse.
All three companies have yet to change to shareholding
companies, a key requirement and the first main step towards
going public on the local Iraqi bourse. But regulators have
given them more time to complete the process, which initially
was supposed to have been done by Aug. 31.
Taha A. Abdulsalam, chief executive of the Iraq Stock
Exchange (ISX), said on Wednesday that the current market
capitalization of $4 billion could double once the mobile
companies managed to list in the coming months on the Iraqi
bourse.
"If the companies in the telecoms sector entered the market
and the IPO took place as we are expecting in a correct and
positive way... I expect this figure to double if not more than
double," Abdulsalam told Reuters on the sidelines of a
conference about the stock market held in Arbil in northern
Iraq.
A commissioner of Iraq's Communications and Media Commission
or CMC said last week he did not expect any offerings until
mid-2012.
Iraq did not have a mobile phone industry under Saddam
Hussein but the business has grown rapidly since the 2003
U.S.-led invasion that toppled the former dictator. The Iraqi
market is one of the few in the region currently markets
offering double-digit subscriber growth.
There are now around 23 million mobile phone subscribers in
the country, according to the CMC, which regulates
telecommunications in Iraq.
Abdulsalam said the current $4 billion already increased
from $3 billion in 2010, mainly driven by a central bank demand
for local banks to increase their capital.
The banking sector is the largest on the bourse, which also
lists industrial, insurance, hotel and agriculture firms.
The exchange moved from manual to automated trading in 2009
and is open for trading two hours a day, five days a week. Each
trade takes around 8 seconds to process.
The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX), which started operating in
2004 and currently has 86 listed firms after Elaf Islamic Bank
joined recently, is one outpost of private investment outside
the oil industry in a country still dominated by state firms.
Abdulsalam said the volume of shares traded through Sept. 30
this year was $495 million compared with $337 million in
full-year 2010.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)