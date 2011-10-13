* Telecommunications IPOs expected next year

* Value of those IPOs could be $4 billion

* Now 23 million mobile users in Iraq

By Aseel Kami

ARBIL, Iraq, Oct 13 Iraq's stock exchange market will double its capitalization to $8 billion once the three main mobile-phone companies operating in the country are listed, the market's head said.

Asiacell, an affiliate of Qatar Telecom , Korek Telecom, which is part-owned by France Telecom and logistics firm Agility and Zain Iraq, a unit of Kuwait's Zain , are required by their license terms to list shares on the local bourse.

All three companies have yet to change to shareholding companies, a key requirement and the first main step towards going public on the local Iraqi bourse. But regulators have given them more time to complete the process, which initially was supposed to have been done by Aug. 31.

Taha A. Abdulsalam, chief executive of the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX), said on Wednesday that the current market capitalization of $4 billion could double once the mobile companies managed to list in the coming months on the Iraqi bourse.

"If the companies in the telecoms sector entered the market and the IPO took place as we are expecting in a correct and positive way... I expect this figure to double if not more than double," Abdulsalam told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference about the stock market held in Arbil in northern Iraq.

A commissioner of Iraq's Communications and Media Commission or CMC said last week he did not expect any offerings until mid-2012.

Iraq did not have a mobile phone industry under Saddam Hussein but the business has grown rapidly since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled the former dictator. The Iraqi market is one of the few in the region currently markets offering double-digit subscriber growth.

There are now around 23 million mobile phone subscribers in the country, according to the CMC, which regulates telecommunications in Iraq.

Abdulsalam said the current $4 billion already increased from $3 billion in 2010, mainly driven by a central bank demand for local banks to increase their capital.

The banking sector is the largest on the bourse, which also lists industrial, insurance, hotel and agriculture firms.

The exchange moved from manual to automated trading in 2009 and is open for trading two hours a day, five days a week. Each trade takes around 8 seconds to process.

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX), which started operating in 2004 and currently has 86 listed firms after Elaf Islamic Bank joined recently, is one outpost of private investment outside the oil industry in a country still dominated by state firms.

Abdulsalam said the volume of shares traded through Sept. 30 this year was $495 million compared with $337 million in full-year 2010. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)