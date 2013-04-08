(Adds quotes, details)
BAGHDAD, April 8 Iraqi authorities searched an
Iranian jet on route to Syria on Monday but found only medical
equipment, officials said, in the first inspection since
Washington pressed Baghdad to help stop Tehran flying arms to
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Checking Iranian flights is a politically delicate task for
Iraq, which balances its own close ties to Assad's key Shi'ite
Muslim backer Iran against its relations with Washington and
Sunni Muslim Arab Gulf neighbours opposed to the Syrian leader.
Last month, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged Iraqi
Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki to do more to prevent
Iranian flights carrying arms across Iraqi airspace to Syria to
help Assad fight a two-year-old revolt.
Authorities said an Iranian Airbus 300 jet had been
requested to land in Baghdad on Monday and searched for around
two hours before the aircraft was allowed to leave.
"Our crew searched its cargo and found only medical
equipment," Nasir al-Amiri, head of Iraq's civilian aviation
authority, told Reuters. "We are moving ahead not only to search
Iranian planes flying to Damascus, but also Russian planes."
Russia has been a major arms supplier to Syria for many years.
U.S. officials believe flights and overland transfers from
Iran to Syria via Iraq take place every day. But Iraq rejects
charges it allows Tehran to ferry military equipment or fighters
through its territory.
