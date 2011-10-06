DUBAI Oct 6 Iraq is sticking with plans to auction a fourth mobile licence by the end of 2011, the country's communications minister told Reuters on Thursday.

"I'm expecting to keep it at the same time, so by the end of the year," said Mohammed Allawi, Iraq Minister of Communications.

In March, Allawi had stated plans to auction a fourth mobile license by the end of the year.

The mobile phone market, which did not exist in Iraq under Saddam Hussein, has boomed since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled him and is one of the few regional markets offering double-digit subscriber growth.

The three current operators were required to hold initial public offerings on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) by end-August as part of Iraqi law under the 15-year, $1.25 billion operating licences they secured in 2007.

Allawi said the licence would likely still be allocated so that 40 percent of the licence would go to an operator, 35 percent to the public and 25 percent to the Communications Ministry.

He also added Iraq's new communications law was "in the final stages".

"Now we are negotiating with the parliament and most probably within a period of one month they may do (approve) it," said Allawi. (Reporting by Matt Smith, Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)