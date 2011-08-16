* IPO a requirement of licence agreement
* Mobile phones firms will be penalised-Iraqi officials
* Operators yet to become shareholding cos, first step for
listing
By Serena Chaudhry
BAGHDAD, Aug 16 Iraq's three main mobile phone
companies appear unlikely to meet a month-end deadline to list
on the local stock exchange, raising the chances of them being
penalised, authorities say.
Zain Iraq, Asiacell and Korek are all required by Iraqi law
to launch initial public offerings on the Iraq Stock Exchange
(ISX) by Aug. 31 as part of their 15-year, $1.25 billion
operating licences, secured in 2007.
None of the three limited companies has yet become a
shareholding firm, a key requirement and the first main step
towards going public on the local bourse.
"They must match the requirement to be a shareholders'
company before anything," ISX Chief Executive Taha Abdulsalam
told Reuters.
"After that, we will talk about listing."
Iraq did not have a mobile phone market under Saddam Hussein
but the sector has grown rapidly since the 2003 U.S.-led
invasion that toppled the former dictator
There are now around 23 million mobile phone subscribers in
the country, according to the Communications and Media
Commission (CMC), which regulates telecommunications in Iraq.
Abdulsalam said after becoming shareholding companies, the
mobile phone firms would need approval from the ISX board and
Iraq's securities commission in order to be listed.
He said the ISX board decision could take 24 hours while the
securities commission may take up to a week to give their
consent. It would then take 2-3 weeks before the companies would
be ready to trade.
Abdulsalam said it was impossible for Zain Iraq, a unit of
Kuwait's Zain , Asiacell, an affiliate of Qatar Telecom
(Qtel), and Korek, part-owned by France Telecom SA
and Kuwait's Agility , to list on the bourse
by end-August.
Zain Iraq CEO Emad Makiya said the IPO process was on track
but that it was complicated and taking longer than expected.
AsiaCell and Korek could not be reached for comment.
The CMC said the contracts with the phone companies signed
in 2007 still stood and that failure to list on the local bourse
would result in the firms being penalised.
"We still insist that they have to reach the licence
conditions within the deadline of 31 August," CMC Commissioner
Ahmed Alomary told Reuters.
"Otherwise they will receive penalties."
Alomary and Safa'a Al-Din Rabie'e, head of the CMC Trustees
Council, said a decision had not been made on the type of
penalties the companies would receive.
The CMC fined Zain $262 million in January for putting 5
million Sim cards in the local market without permission,
contravening its licence. The firm was previously fined $18.6
million in 2009 for poor service.
(Additional reporting by Aseel Kami; Editing by David Cowell)