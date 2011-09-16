* Three firms working towards public listings

* Regulators to meet Sunday on possible action

By Aseel Kami

BAGHDAD, Sept 16 Iraq's three mobile phone firms could face penalties after missing an Aug. 31 deadline for listing their shares on the local bourse, regulators said.

Zain Iraq, Asiacell and Korek have all said they are working toward placing their initial public offerings on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) as required by Iraqi law under the 15-year, $1.25 billion operating licences they secured in 2007.

But all three companies have yet to change from limited to shareholding firms, a key requirement and the first main step towards going public on the local bourse, said ISX Chief Executive Taha Abdulsalam.

Iraq did not have a mobile phone industry under Saddam Hussein but the sector has grown rapidly since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled the former dictator and is one of the few regional markets offering double-digit subscriber growth.

There are now around 23 million mobile phone subscribers in the country, according to the Communications and Media Commission (CMC), which regulates telecommunications in Iraq.

The CMC said previously it would consider fining the mobile phone operators if they failed to list by the set date.

The regulatory body met on Thursday to discuss the issue and will have another meeting on Sunday to decide whether to take any action, CMC legal adviser Tareq al-Aboudi said.

Aboudi said so far Asiacell, an affiliate of Qatar Telecom , was the only firm that had started the process to become a shareholding company and would thus be considered with more leniency by the CMC.

"Asiacell is the most committed company. It started the first step even though it is late ... but let us say it is a move in the right direction," Aboudi told Reuters.

LOW VALUE

Asiacell announced in a local newspaper on Monday that it was looking to change into a shareholding firm, offering the public a chance to buy 10 million shares at 1 Iraqi dinar per share. It valued its capital at 270 billion Iraqi dinar ($231 million).

"This offering is only to change the company from a private company to a shareholding company ... this is not an IPO," Asiacell Chairman Faruk Mustafa Rasool told Reuters.

"When this process finishes and we become a shareholding company, and that needs 45 days, we will enter the stock market with 25 percent of the company's capital," he added.

But Abdulsalam said the number of shares offered to the public was low and said Asiacell was not following the steps to list outlined by the ISX in a signed mutual agreement.

"Every company is working on its own. They have not informed us about anything," he said. "Someone should come and ask if these procedures are right ... We (ISX) should be with them side by side."

The chief executive of Zain Iraq, the local unit of Kuwait's Zain , said the company was still working towards listing on the ISX.

"Yesterday we had a kick-off meeting with the bankers and we're moving along. We're going to carry on with this until we get it right," CEO Emad Makiya told Reuters.

Makiya said Zain was working on the procedure to change from a limited company. But a source with direct knowledge of the process said Zain had yet to take steps towards becoming a shareholding firm.

The CMC fined Zain $262 million in January for putting five million SIM cards in the local market without permission, contravening its licence.

Rival Korek, part-owned by France Telecom SA and Kuwait's Agility , did not answer questions about whether it had started the listing process.

Its chief executive said in June that Korek would prefer to wait to list until Iraq's stock exchange was more developed. (Additional reporting by Serena Chaudhry in Baghdad and Shamal Aqrawi in Arbil; Editing by Serena Chaudhry and Helen Massy-Beresford)