Hilton's revenue rises 2.2 pct on higher bookings and prices
Feb 15 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.
BAGHDAD, July 5 Iraq's communications regulator will fine the local unit of Kuwait telecoms firm Zain $12,864 a day since September 2011 for failing to list on the country's stock exchange, a senior official at the body said.
Zain and rivals Asiacell and Korek are mandated to list on the local bourse as part of their $1.25 billion operating licences but all three missed an initial deadline of last August.
The Communications and Media Commission (CMC) said last Tuesday it would fine Asiacell and Korek for failing to hold an initial public offering. On Thursday it said Zain Iraq would face a penalty too.
"The hearing committee was of the view that all operators had enough time, more than four years, to prepare for the IPO, so there's no excuse," Ahmed Alomary, CMC commissioner, told Reuters. (Reporting by Serena Chaudhry via Baghdad Newsroom; editing by James Jukwey)
LOS ALCAZARES, Spain, Feb 15 A shortage of iceberg lettuce is likely to continue into March, Spanish farmers say, because freak weather conditions in the south of the country early in the agricultural year prevented the planting of seedlings to replace ruined crops.
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Chinese cable maker Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd is set to snap up a majority stake in a U.S. movie production company for up to $100 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, without naming the target.