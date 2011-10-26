ISTANBUL Oct 26 Iraq's Korek Telecom will
launch Research in Motion's Blackberry service in
November, the operator's chief executive told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Korek, which is partly owned by France Telecom and
Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility , now has 3 million
customers and a market share of around 13 percent, said Ghada
Gebara on the sidelines of a telecoms conference.
The chief executive of rival Zain Iraq, a unit of Kuwait's
Zain , said on Wednesday his firm had a 53 percent
share of Iraq's mobile subscribers.
According to Zain's annual report, Zain Iraq and Korek had
market shares of 55 and 7 percent in 2010, with Asiacell -- a
unit of Qatar Telecommunications (Qtel) -- claiming
the remainder.
Under the terms of their licences, the three carriers were
meant to launch IPOs on the Iraq Stock Exchange by the end of
August.
Gebara, who took the helm in August, earlier this month said
Korek was unlikely to launch an initial public offering this
year.
