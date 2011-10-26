(Recasts, adds quotes, background)
* Iraq to decide on 4th licence in Nov -comms min
* If approved, licence auction seen in early 2012
* Iraq to have 20,000 kms of fibre laid by 2012
By Serena Chaudhry
ISTANBUL, Oct 26 Iraq will auction a fourth
mobile telecoms licence at the beginning of 2012 pending
government approval expected next month, Communications Minister
Mohammed Allawi said.
The new carrier will be up against Zain Iraq, a unit of
Kuwait's Zain , Qatar Telecom (Qtel)
affiliate Asiacell and Korek Telecom, which is based in the
Kurdish north and is part-owned by France Telecom SA
and Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility .
In early October, Allawi reiterated the fourth licence would
likely be allocated so that a 40 percent share would go to the
winning bidder, 35 percent to the public and 25 percent to the
Communications Ministry.
"I have submitted all the papers to the council of
ministers," Allawi told Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday
before the opening of a telecommunications conference in
Istanbul. "I should get a response definitely, God willing,
within November."
On Wednesday, Allawi said in a conference speech the auction
would likely happen in early 2012.
Iraq is one of the few regional markets to offer
double-digit subscriber growth, with mobile penetration low by
Middle East standards at 76 percent, according to 2010
International Telecommunication Union data. That puts Iraq 133rd
in the world.
While mobile phones were introduced in Iraq's northern
Kurdish region in 1999, the rest of the country did not have a
mobile market under Saddam Hussein and the sector has grown
rapidly since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.
There are now around 23 million mobile subscribers,
according to the Communications and Media Commission (CMC),
which regulates telecommunications. Iraq has a population of
about 30 million.
Allawi also said in his speech that Iraq would have laid
20,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable by next year.
The aim was to connect 8 million lines with
fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) in the next five years, he said.
Iraq has 1.2 million landlines, of which only 800,000 are in
working order, while Internet penetration is just 3 percent.
Allawi said 18 companies are each installing 100,000 fibre
lines to homes.
"Our target for 2012 is to have almost 1.8 million lines," he
told Reuters. "So I believe this will increase the (internet)
penetration rate dramatically."
Allawi said he expects parliament to vote on a long-awaited
communications law, a crucial step in the development of the
telecoms sector, before the end of the year. The sector
currently relies on pre-2003 legislation.
Zain, Asiacell and Korek are required by Iraqi law to launch
initial public offerings on the Iraq Stock Exchange by Aug. 31
as part of their 15-year, $1.25 billion operating licences
secured in 2007.
All three missed the deadline. The CMC said earlier this
month that the companies were unlikely to list until the middle
of next year and would not be penalised for missing the
deadline.
(Writing by Matt Smith; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)