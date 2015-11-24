Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Nov 24 Iraq's communications regulator has extended the deadline for companies to express an interest in buying the country's fourth national mobile telecom licence, a posting on its website said.
Earlier this month, the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) revealed it hoped to sell the licence, setting a Nov. 20 deadline for potential bidders for the 15-year licence to state their interest.
This has now been extended to Dec. 10, the statement said without explaining why.
The country's three national mobile operators - Ooredoo's Asiacell, Zain Iraq and Korek - have seen margins and profitability decline as tough domestic competition, higher costs and service interruptions due to Islamic State's territorial gains affected their operations.
As such, a fourth licence will likely be a tough sell, industry sources say.
Last week, the chief executive of Kuwait's Agility , a minority shareholder in Korek, questioned the viability of establishing a fourth operator in Iraq. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Anand Basu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order