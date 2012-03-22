BAGHDAD, March 22 Iraq denied on Thursday that a technical fault was behind an interruption in the operation of a new offshore oil terminal designed to ramp up its exports, and said that a second tanker was about to begin loading there.

The new Single Point Mooring terminal came online on March 8 and loaded a tanker with 2 million barrels of oil by March 13, but has not operated since.

Sources at the state-owned South Oil Company had blamed technical faults for the interruption.

Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said weather, rather than technical problems, was to blame for the delay.

"As we speak, a second vessel is on its way to the SPM, with a capacity of 2 million barrels." (Reporting by Aseel Kami; Editing by Peter Graff and Jason Neely)