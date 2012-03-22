* Oil Min Luaibi says weather to blame for interruption
* Iraq signs $1 bln oilfield service deal with Samsung
* Iraq still considering whether to lift ban on Exxon
-Luaibi
(Adds Luaibi comments on Exxon, output at oilfields, Samsung
deal)
By Aseel Kami
BAGHDAD, March 22 Iraq said on Thursday that
weather, rather than a technical fault, was behind an
interruption in the operation of a new offshore oil terminal
designed to ramp up its exports and that a second tanker was
about to begin loading there.
The new single point mooring (SPM) terminal came online on
March 8 and loaded a tanker with 2 million barrels of oil by
March 13 but has not operated since.
Sources at the state-owned South Oil Company had blamed
technical faults for the interruption, but Oil Minister Abdul
Kareem Luaibi said that weather was to blame after storms hit
the Gulf.
"As we speak, a second vessel is on its way to the SPM, with
a capacity of 2 million barrels," Luaibi said.
Iraq, which has some of the world's biggest oil reserves,
has sweeping plans to increase its oil output and exports, which
have been held back by a lack of loading infrastructure in the
Gulf.
Luaibi said he hoped average daily oil exports would exceed
2.2 million barrels in March even though the poor weather hurt
loading at its Gulf ports.
The new terminal is the first of four being built by
Australia's Leighton Holdings with the aim to
eventually more than double Iraq's exports by adding 3.4 million
barrels per day of total additional capacity.
BOOSTING OUTPUT
On Thursday, Iraq inked a $1 billion oilfield service
contract with South Korea's Samsung Engineering for
its West Qurna-2 oilfield, part of an initial development plan
to start production of the field in the south.
An official with Iraq's state-owned North Oil Co., which has
a 25 percent share in West Qurna-2, said output from its
northern oilfields was expected to hit 900,000-1 million barrels
per day (bpd) within three to four years.
Production at the southern oilfields, run by the state South
Oil Co., is seen hitting 6 million bpd in the next three years,
said an official from the company, who also attended the signing
ceremony with Samsung.
The new SPM terminal's initial operation was delayed for
several weeks by poor weather. Iraqi officials say the second
SPM terminal should be ready in April.
Iraq is also investigating whether there was any wrongdoing
involved in Leighton's bid for the project after the firm told
Australian police one of its subsidiaries may have been involved
in bribery. Leighton is cooperating with investigators.
Luaibi said Iraq was still considering whether to lift a ban
on bidding by Exxon Mobil on new oil contracts, imposed
because of its dealings with the autonomous Kurdish region.
Oil major Exxon last year announced a Kurdish exploration
deal, angering Baghdad, which considers deals with the Kurdish
region to be illegal.
