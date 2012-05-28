BAGHDAD May 28 More often seen speeding past
Trafalgar Square, British-style double-decker buses are making a
comeback in Baghdad, the latest sign that Iraq's capital is on
the road to recovery after years of war and sanctions.
Once a common sight during Saddam Hussein's rule before the
2003 U.S.-led invasion, Iraq's old red double-deckers all but
disappeared from use when looting, sectarian violence, and
attacks engulfed the Iraqi capital at the height of the war.
Baghdad is still chaotic, with traffic crawling along
rubble-filled roads and through security checkpoints that
protect government compounds. But the new air-conditioned buses
are a relief for long-suffering residents.
"They disappeared after the occupation, but it's good to see
them back," said passenger Basil Hashim, an Arabic language
teacher taking one of the new routes in central Baghdad. "It
makes it feel like Baghdad is like any other capital."
Iraq's transport ministry says 60 new double-decker buses,
made in Jordan, will start running this week on state-run lines.
The 500 Iraqi dinar (40 U.S. cents) ticket is half the price of
a ride in one of the city's often dilapidated, packed taxis.
Nine years after the U.S.-led invasion ousted Saddam, Iraq's
capital is still messy. Residents rely on generators to
compensate for patchy power service, infrastructure is
crumbling, and violence remains a constant risk with Sunni
Islamist insurgents fighting the state.
Iraq's government has ambitious plans for major projects
from a high-speed train to a metro line. But in a city where
corruption is rife and paving a single main street can take
years, many Iraqis dismiss those plans with skepticism.
Still, as attacks and bombings have ebbed, Baghdad is slowly
coming back to life. Along the Tigris river in the city's Abu
Nawas street, playgrounds, football pitches and restaurants
selling Baghdad's famous fish dish Masgoof thrive at weekends.
City officials have started taking down many of the tall
blast walls that once made Baghdad a maze of concrete.
Baghdad's old double-deckers, were either stolen, or
gradually fell into disrepair, as Iraq struggled with the
violence that erupted after the invasion. More than 300 old
buses were dumped in a north Baghdad scrapyard.
Bringing new buses back to Baghdad has not been without its
problems. Speed bumps at security checkpoints and the make-shift
electricity wiring that crisscrosses in low-slung webs across
many Baghdad streets has proven tricky.
A mortar attack a few days before the buses started running
killed one person and wounded six people along Sadoun street
area, in a reminder of the fragile security.
But in a city where summer temperatures can sneak over 50
degrees Celsius, the air-conditioned double-deckers offer an
alternative to a taxi ride squeezed in with other passengers or
one of the fleet of competing minibuses.
"It's a lot of competition for sure. But they are slow,"
said taxi driver Abdul Salam Hamil, his passengers sweltering in
his battered 1980 white Toyota. "In the end, there is enough for
everyone, we get our livelihood and they get theirs."
(Additional reporting by Aseel Kami and Raheem Salman in
Baghdad, editing by Paul Casciato)