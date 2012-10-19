BAGHDAD Oct 19 Iraqi authorities issued arrest
warrants for the former central bank chief and other bank
officials after a probe into corruption, a spokesman for the
high judicial council said on Friday.
Iraq's cabinet on Tuesday ousted director Sinan al-Shibabi
over a parliamentary charges bank officials were abusing dollar
sales. His dismissal will do little to ease investor worries the
government is undermining the bank's autonomy.
Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar, a spokesman for the judiciary
council confirmed an arrest warrant issue was issued against
Shibibi and some other officials. But he did not give any
details about the charges they face.