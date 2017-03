ANKARA, June 11 Militants have seized the Turkish consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul and efforts are under way to ensure the safety of diplomatic staff, two Turkish government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Sunni insurgents from an al Qaeda splinter group, the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), seized Mosul on Tuesday in a show of strength against Iraq's Shi'ite-led government. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)