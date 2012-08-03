(Adds response from Turkey)
BAGHDAD, Aug 3 Iraq made a formal protest to
Turkey's envoy in Baghdad on Friday after the Turkish foreign
minister made a surprise visit to an oil-rich Iraqi city claimed
by both the central government and the country's autonomous
Kurdistan region.
In response, Turkey summoned the Iraqi ambassador in Ankara
and warned Baghdad to be "careful" in its remarks.
The latest in a series of diplomatic spats and tit-for-tat
summonings of envoys between the neighbouring countries is
likely to worsen already strained relations.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu travelled to Kirkuk
on Thursday after visiting the regional president in Arbil, the
capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.
But Iraq's Foreign Ministry accused Turkey of violating its
constitution with the visit, saying that Davutoglu had neither
asked for nor obtained permission to enter Kirkuk.
A junior minister at Iraq's foreign ministry handed Turkey's
charge d'affaires a protest letter on Friday, a strongly-worded
statement from the foreign ministry said.
"The note also included a demand by the Iraqi government
(for an) urgent explanation from the Turkish government," it
added.
Later in the day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called in
Iraq's top diplomat in Turkey, an official said.
"The Turkish foreign minister made the visit (to Kirkuk) in
a transparent way. There is no secret agenda," the official from
the Foreign Ministry said on condition his name was not used.
He added that Davutoglu had consulted with Kurdish officials
in Arbil before going to Kirkuk in what was called the first
visit to the city by a Turkish foreign minister in 75 years.
Relations between Iraq, close to Shi'ite Iran, and Sunni
Muslim regional power Turkey, were tested after U.S. troops
pulled out of Iraq last year and the government immediately
tried to arrest one of its Sunni vice presidents.
He fled first to Kurdistan and later to Ankara, where he was
given refuge.
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and Turkey's Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan then traded public insults.
Baghdad's Arab-led central government and ethnic Kurdish
officials are locked in a protracted dispute over who controls
territory and oilfields along their internal border. Kirkuk,
which possesses huge crude oil reserves, is one of those areas.
Davutoglu on Friday met Ayad Allawi, Maliki's rival and
leader of the Sunni Iraqiya bloc, NTV channel said.
In an interview with NTV, Allawi said the current political
crisis could result in Iraq splintering.
"The first course to end the political instability is to
share power ... The constitution gives parliament the right to
change the government," Allawi said in comments translated into
Turkish on NTV's website.
"If Maliki does not approach power sharing positively, we
will go to parliament for a vote of confidence."
Iraq and Turkey are also at odds over the worsening conflict
in Syria. Turkey has become one of the main backers of the
rebels, while Baghdad has refused to support calls for President
Bashar al-Assad to step aside.
Iraq is Turkey's second largest trading partner after
Germany with trade reaching $12 billion last year, more than
half of which was with the Kurdish region.
