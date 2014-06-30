* Turkey wants unified Iraq, rejects Kurdish independence
By Jonny Hogg and Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, June 30 Turkey opposes independence for
a Kurdish state in northern Iraq and wants a unity government in
Baghdad to counter the threat by Islamist Sunni rebels who have
seized large swathes of territory in recent weeks, Turkish
officials said.
Iraqi Kurds have benefited from the recent turmoil sweeping
the country by occupying territory abandoned by government
forces fleeing the advance of Sunni fighters led by the Islamic
State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), which took Iraq's second
city Mosul earlier this month.
Turkey has good relations with the semi-autonomous Kurdish
Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq but would not support moves to
push for independence from Baghdad, a Turkish government
official said in response to questions from Reuters on Monday.
"Turkey's position is for the territorial integrity and
political unity of Iraq, that's it," the official said
anonymously, in order to speak more freely.
"(We) are not in favour of any independence, that would be
detrimental to that unity. Nothing like that could be
discussed," the official stated, adding that Ankara is backing
calls for the creation of a consensus or unity government to
represent the interests of all Iraqis.
There has been mounting speculation over the past few weeks
that Ankara's poor relations with the central Shi'ite-led
government of Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki could lead to
Turkey accepting or supporting a Kurdish breakaway from Baghdad.
Comments in the Financial Times on Saturday by Huseyin
Celik, a spokesman for Turkey's ruling AK Party, have been
interpreted as suggesting Ankara would tolerate an independent
Kurdish state if Iraq were to fall apart.
"If Iraq is divided and it is inevitable, they are our
brothers... Unfortunately the situation in Iraq is not good, and
it looks like it is going to be divided," Celik was quoted as
saying.
However another Turkish official at the prime minister's
office last week appeared to pour cold water on the idea,
telling Reuters that "the integrity of Iraq is very important to
Turkey".
Turkey has in the past been cool to efforts for greater
autonomy for Iraqi Kurdistan for fear of stirring up separatist
feelings among its own Kurds, who fought a decades-long
insurgency in which an estimated 40,000 people were killed.
Peace talks led to a cease-fire in that conflict last year.
This year, Turkey allowed Iraqi Kurds to pipe oil to export
for the first time, pumping it to a Turkish port over Baghdad's
objections.
The first tankers of Kurdish oil were bought in recent weeks
by Israel, whose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced
support for Kurdish statehood on Sunday, taking a position that
appeared to clash with the U.S. preference to keep Iraq united.
The Kurds have seized on the recent sectarian chaos in Iraq
to expand their autonomous northern territory to include Kirkuk,
a city they consider their ancestral capital, perched on vast
oil deposits that could support an independent state.
Kurdish officials say the ISIL advance has transformed Iraq,
requiring a renegotiation of the settlement in place since the
fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, under which they rule themselves
but remain within Iraq in return for a fixed percentage of its
overall oil revenue.
Iraq's five million Kurds have ethnic compatriots in Iran,
Syria and Turkey, and have so far hesitated to declare full
independence, in part to avoid angering neighboring countries.
Turkey has in recent years pursued deeper ties with Iraqi
Kurds, partnering up in the exploration and production of oil
fields in Iraqi Kurdistan and signing multi-billion dollar oil
and gas deals last November.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg and Orhan Coskun; Editing by Humeyra
Pamuk and Peter Graff)