ABU DHABI Jan 9 Direct exports of crude oil from Kurdistan to Turkey may reach 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) in a few weeks, the chief executive of Genel Energy told reporters on Wednesday, in a sign that the trade which officials in Baghdad see as illegal is set to continue.

The export of crude by truck to Turkey demonstrates the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) growing frustration with Baghdad as it moves towards greater economic independence.

"The KRG has given us approval to begin trucking relatively small volumes of crude," Genel CEO Tony Hayward told reporters, adding that exports of the oil would probably rise to 10,000-20,000 bpd in the next few weeks.