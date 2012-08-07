ANKARA Aug 7 Oil flow on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan
pipeline from Iraq to Turkey's Mediterranean coast was expected
to begin on Wednesday on a second line unaffected by an
explosion at the weekend, Turkish energy ministry officials said
on Tuesday.
Iraqi oil flows to Turkey remained suspended on Tuesday
after a pipeline blast on Sunday and vessels have stopped
loading at the Turkish port of Ceyhan after it run out of
stockpiles of Iraqi crude in onshore tanks, a Turkish shipping
source said.
On Monday, Turkish energy officials said repairs on the
pipeline could take up to 10 days. The pipeline ships about a
quarter of Iraqi crude exports from oilfields near the Iraqi
city of Kirkuk to Ceyhan on the Mediterranean.
