DUBAI Nov 12 Iraq is planning to expand
its fleet of aerial reconnaissance planes "in the near future"
and is hoping to sign a deal for a second batch of F-16
warplanes by next year, the country's air force chief said on
Saturday.
The moves, laid out by Lt. General Anwer Amin on the
sidelines of a conference ahead of Sunday's Dubai Airshow, are
part of Iraq's efforts to move gradually away from dependence on
U.S. air support.
"We have projects to buy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)
in the near future," Amin told reporters on the sidelines of the
air marshals conference.
He said the Iraqi air force was looking into several
options.
"One of the leading countries in the region is the United
Arab Emirates, there is also the United States," he said.
The United States will withdraw its remaining 40,000 troops
in Iraq by the end of this year, but Iraqi officials say it will
take years before they are able to defend their airspace.
"Building an air force is a very complicated process that
depends on several factors, including securing financial cover
and human capabilities as well as time," Amin said.
Military experts say that Iraq's lack of a strong fleet of
combat planes means that it will rely on the U.S. air force to
shoulder this responsibility for some years.
"Certainly the United States air force will be there for the
Iraqi air force if that that's what the two governments agree
to," Gen. Norton Schwartz, commander of the U.S. air force, said
on Saturday.
Amir said he hoped a deal would be signed next year on the
second batch of 36 F-16 warplanes Iraq plans to acquire.
"Eighteen planes have been bought, the contract has been
signed, and the other 18 planes hopefully next year," he said.
Iraq made the first payment in the deal to buy the first set
of warplanes worth a total of about $3 billion in September.
Amin said the Iraqi air force already runs an advanced fleet
of reconnaissance planes that very few countries in the region
have.
"These are planes that we are proud of using over the past
few years to detect terrorist activities," he said.