DUSHANBE, Tajikistan Oct 22 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Saturday that U.S. commitment to the democratic future of Iraq remains strong despite the withdrawal of American troops by the end of the year.

"Even as our troops come home, the United States' commitment to Iraq's future as a secure, stable, democratic nation remains as strong as ever," she said at a news conference in the Tajik capital. "This will end the war and it will open a new chapter in our relationship."

President Barack Obama vowed on Friday to pull all U.S. troops from Iraq this year. [ID:nN1E79K1FD]