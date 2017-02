BAGHDAD Oct 10 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki said U.S. troops have options to stay in Iraq as trainers beyond a 2011 withdrawal date, after a decision by the country's political blocs to reject immunity for any American soldiers.

Maliki last week won backing from Iraq's leaders for U.S. troops to stay on for training, but without the legal immunity demanded by Washington as part of an accord to keep the American military in Iraq more than eight years after the invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. (Editing by Alistair Lyon)