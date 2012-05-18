* Maliki invites key Iraq opinion makers to Baghdad
* Effort spurred by increasing US concern over Maliki rule
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, May 18 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki, concerned by his portrayal in U.S. media as an
autocratic leader intent on consolidating power, has invited
several influential Washington scholars to Baghdad to meet his
team next week.
The rare invitation was extended to Kenneth Pollack of the
Brookings Institution, Danielle Pletka of the American
Enterprise Institution and Joost Hiltermann of the International
Crisis Group, Reuters has learned.
"I think it a very smart and constructive step on his part,"
said Pollack, a former CIA military analyst who served in
President Bill Clinton's White House and also authored an
influential book backing the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.
Maliki's opponents have accused the Shi'ite leader of
amassing power they fear will restore the dictatorship toppled
by the United States when it felled Saddam Hussein.
Iraqi officials said the idea behind inviting the scholars
was to put out Baghdad's side of the story and respond to a
"deliberate distortion of reality" being promoted by Maliki's
opponents.
"He feels that there is an increasing hostile activity
against Iraq and the Iraqi government that attempts to give an
unfavorable and negative picture about the situation in Iraq,"
said Ali Al-Mussawi, chief media adviser to the prime minister,
responding to an enquiry made to Iraq's embassy in Washington.
President Barack Obama's decision to withdraw all U.S.
troops from Iraq by the end of last year is blamed by critics
for a political crisis that erupted as soon as they left and has
raised fears the country could tip back into civil war.
Maliki issued an arrest warrant for Iraqi Vice President
Tareq al-Hashemi, a Sunni, who fled Baghdad and is currently in
Turkey. Relations between Baghdad and the semi-autonomous
Kurdish Regional Government in the north have also dimmed.
BAD PRESS
Baghdad's invitation takes place against the backdrop of an
effective information campaign being waged against the Maliki
government in Washington, particularly by the Kurds, who
maintain a separate representative office in the U.S. capital
and have longstanding ties to officials here.
"It is important for those interested in Iraqi affairs to
see the situation on the ground and to listen to the voice of
Iraqi government and average Iraqis, rather than being exposed
only to the readings and voices of those who have political
agendas," Al-Mussawi said.
He did not spell out who he meant but cited unnamed regional
powers interested in seeing a weakened Iraq.
Baghdad is waging a bitter war of words with Turkish Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan, who has accused Maliki of sidelining
Sunni opponents while warning of mounting Sunni-Shi'ite tension.
Erdogan has recently hosted Kurdish Regional Government
President Masoud Barzani, as well as Ayad Allawi, Maliki's rival
and leader of the Sunni Iraqiya bloc.
Danielle Pletka, an advisor to the U.S. Senate Foreign
Relations Committee from 1992 until 2002, said she was looking
forward to the Baghdad trip but dismissed the idea that Maliki's
recent bad press was purely a result of poor media relations.
"I don't think that that is a publicity problem," said
Pletka, who saw a direct link between Obama's decision to pull
out the troops to honor a U.S. election campaign pledge and the
subsequent measures taken by Baghdad.
"Maliki consolidated power because we pulled the troops out.
Let's make that absolutely clear. They should not have pulled
the troops out," she said.
