BAGHDAD, Sept 13 An Iraqi militia that carried
out some of the most prominent attacks on foreigners during the
Iraq war on Thursday threatened U.S. interests in the country
over an anti-Islam film that has triggered protests in Libya,
Egypt, Yemen and elsewhere.
"The offence caused to the messenger (Prophet Mohammad) will
put all American interests in danger and we will not forgive
them for that," Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Asaib al-Haq
militia, said.
The threat followed Tuesday night's storming of the United
States Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, where the U.S. ambassador
and three other staff were killed.