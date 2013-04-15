BAGHDAD, April 15 Two car bombs killed at least two people and wounded another 17 at a perimeter checkpoint at the heavily guarded Baghdad international airport, police and hospital sources said on Monday.

"Two vehicles managed to reach the entrance of Baghdad airport and were left parked there. While we were doing routine searches, the two cars exploded seconds apart. Two passengers travelling to the airport were killed," a police source said. (Reporting by Kareem Raheem and Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick Markey)