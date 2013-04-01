* Akkas field run by KOGAS, but still not producing
* Officials say al Qaeda gaining ground in remote desert
* Syria war impacting Iraq's security situation
(Adds details throughout, background on insurgency)
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, April 1 Gunmen attacked a contracting
company in Iraq's Akkas gasfield on Monday, killing at least
three local workers and kidnapping two more before burning their
camp in the remote western desert.
Akkas, operated by Korea Gas Company (KOGAS) in Anbar
province near the Syrian border, is still not producing gas. But
the attack is another indication of increased insurgent presence
along the frontier where Syria's war is spilling into Iraq.
"Gunmen in vehicles attacked the headquarters of a local
company hired by KOGAS to do work in the field," said the mayor
of nearby al Qaim town, Farhan Ftaikhan. "They killed an
engineer and two workers and kidnapped two more. Before they
left they set fire to vehicles and offices."
No group claimed responsibility for the late-night assault,
but security officials say the local wing of al Qaeda, the
Islamic State of Iraq, is regaining ground in the remote hills,
caves and villages along the Syrian border.
Ten years after the U.S.-led invasion, Iraq still struggles
with political instability and Sunni Islamist fighters who often
attack Shi'ite Muslims to try to provoke the kind of sectarian
confrontation that killed thousands at the height of the war.
But al Qaeda in Iraq is also now linked to Sunni Islamists
fighting in neighbouring Syria. Officials say it has been
invigorated by arms, insurgents and support flowing to rebels
battling against President Bashar al-Assad across the border.
The Akkas strike was the second large attack on Monday.
Earlier, a suicide bomber driving a fuel tanker packed with
explosives hit a local government compound and killed at least
nine people in the northern city of Tikrit.
Attacks on Iraq's energy sector are less common, and usually
hit pipelines, as country builds up its oil production to more
than 3 million barrels per day after signing massive deals with
foreign companies to develop its reserves.
Iraq, which holds the world's 10th largest gas reserves, has
said the priority for the Akkas field would be domestic
consumption once it starts production.
Baghdad signed a final deal for the field, which has
reserves of 5.6 trillion cubic feet, in October 2011 after
months of delays because of disagreements between the central
government and Anbar provincial officials over terms.
(Additional reporting by Kamal Naama in Ramadi; writing by
Patrick Markey; Editing by Rosalind Russell)