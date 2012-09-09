BRIEF-West Pharmaceutical Services reports Q4 EPS $0.52
* Announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and announces quarterly dividend
BAGHDAD, Sept 9 Three car bombs hit mainly Shi'ite districts in Baghdad on Sunday, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens more, bringing the death toll from a day of attacks across Iraq to at least 73, police and hospital officials said.
* Announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and announces quarterly dividend
Feb 16 Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, posted a quarterly loss, stemming from the sale of its international business last year.
* Manchester United launches MUTV subscription based app in 165 countries