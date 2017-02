BAGHDAD, June 29 Three bombings in a Shi'ite town north of Baghdad killed 6 people and wounded 45, a police official said on Friday.

The blasts, in the town of Balad, were in a market, near a post office and near a police station, police colonel Hassan al-Baldawy said.

A hospital source said six people were killed and more than 40 wounded.

(Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Janet Lawrence)