* Blast hits import line from Iran, killing policeman
* Bombs defused at power plant in Anbar
By Aseel Kami
BAGHDAD, Dec 7 Militants have bombed
electrical transmission towers and lines across Iraq, government
and army sources said on Wednesday, in a wave of attacks that
cut power to several cities and towns.
In eastern Diyala province, insurgents bombed four
transmission towers, disrupting an electricity import line from
Iran, Musab al-Mudarres, an Electricity Ministry spokesman said.
The blast killed a policeman and wounded two more, as they
were protecting a maintenance team working to fix the power line
on Tuesday, said Mudarres.
Two transmission lines were bombed three weeks ago near
Samaraa, 100 km (60 miles) north of Baghdad, said Mudarres.
"We have power transmission lines up to 3,000 kilometres
long, so providing protection for all of them is a difficult
task," Mudarres said, adding he expected the damage to be
completely repaired within a week.
In the vast western Anbar province, the Iraqi army defused
bombs planted around a power plant early on Wednesday, local
army sources said. The attackers had tied up the guards and took
their weapons, the sources said.
Electricity supplies collapsed after the 2003 U.S.-led
invasion, when power plants were looted or went without proper
maintenance. In subsequent years insurgents have targeted
transmission towers and other infrastructure.
Iraqis complain of getting only few hours of electricity a
day. Current capacity is 8,000 megawatts while the need is for
around 14,000 megawatts, according to Iraqi officials.
Struggling to meet increasing demand, Iraq buys power from
neighbouring countries and contracts with foreign firms to build
new power plants.
Iraq imports around 800 megawatts from Iran through three
power grid lines, and a new line with a capacity of 200 megawatt
will be online in two days, Mudarres said.
(Additional reporting by Kareem Raheem in Baghdad and Fadhil
al-Badrani in Falluja; Editing by Rania El Gamal)