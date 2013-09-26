BAGHDAD, Sept 26 Bombs left inside busy markets
in mainly Sunni Muslim districts of Baghdad killed at least 23
people on Thursday, police said.
The deadliest attack took place in Saba'a al-Bour on the
capital's northern outskirts, where three bombs killed at least
15 people.
In the Doura district of southern Baghdad, a bomb exploded
in another market, killing at least eight people, police said.
Relations between Iraq's communities have come under acute
strain from the civil war in neighbouring Syria, where mainly
Sunni rebels are fighting to overthrow a leader backed by
Shi'ite Iran.
Nearly 6,000 people have been killed in violence so far this
year, according to monitoring group Iraq Body Count, reversing a
declining trend in violence after a peak in 2006-07.
Unidentified gunmen raided the house of a prominent member
of a government-backed Sunni "Sahwa" militia, shooting him and
his four sons dead early Thursday in Latifiya, 40 km (25 miles)
south of Baghdad, police said.