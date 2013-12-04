KIRKUK, Iraq Dec 4 Suicide bombers and gunmen
attacked a police intelligence headquarters in the northern
Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Wednesday, killing at least six people
and wounding dozens more, a health official said.
Security forces and attackers engaged in a two-hour gun
battle at the complex where explosions could be heard, police
said.
Hospitals in the city, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad,
counted six people killed and 47 wounded, said Sabah Amir Ahmed,
head of the health directorate in Kirkuk.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack,
but Sunni Muslim insurgents linked to al Qaeda have regularly
hit targets linked to the Shi'ite-led government and security
services since the start of 2013.
Areas around Kirkuk are strongholds of al Qaeda, according
to security officials.
On Tuesday 12 people were killed in two similar attacks in
northern Iraq targeting a government complex and a police
building.
Violence in Iraq has intensified along with the conflict in
neighbouring Syria and is expected to escalate ahead of
parliamentary elections in April next year.
(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud in Kirkuk, Writing by Sylvia
Westall)