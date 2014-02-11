By Ahmed Rasheed
| BAGHDAD
BAGHDAD Feb 11 Militants in pick-up trucks
ambushed Iraqi army outposts protecting a major oil export
pipeline in the north of the country overnight, killing at least
16 soldiers by shooting them and slitting their throats,
security and medical sources said.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but Sunni
Islamist and other insurgents have been regaining momentum in a
campaign to destabilise Iraq's Shi'ite-led government.
The attack took place near the Ain al-Jahash area, 30 km (20
miles) south of the city of Mosul in Nineveh province, through
which a long section of pipeline stretches from Iraq's Kirkuk
oilfield to neighbouring Turkey.
"Dozens of gunmen in pick-up trucks launched orchestrated
attacks against army commando soldiers protecting an oil
pipeline," said a security source, adding that an army humvee
vehicle had gone missing during the attack. "The soldiers were
taken by surprise and this is why we have such a high death
toll."
The OPEC member's ambitious plans to ramp up its oil output
have been held back by poor maintenance, technical problems and
now deteriorating security.
More than 1,000 people were killed in attacks across the
country in January alone, building on a trend of intensifying
violence that made last year the bloodiest since 2008, when
sectarian warfare began to abate from its height.
"We have received 16 bodies of soldiers bearing
bullets-wounds and with slit throats," said a doctor in Mosul
hospital on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to
speak to media.
"INSULTING CARICATURE"
In a separate incident, an Iraqi daily newspaper stopped
publishing after two bombs were planted in the entrance to its
headquarters in Baghdad on Monday and after threats from an
Iranian-backed Shi'ite militia.
Editors and reporters at Assabah AlJadeed said they had
received death threats from the influential Asaib al-Haq militia
in response to what it had described as an "insulting
caricature" of Shi'ite Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei.
Some Iraqi Shi'ite groups that follow Khamenei, including
Asaib al-Haq, are fighting in Syria, often alongside President
Bashar al-Assad's troops and against mainly Sunni rebels.
Dozens of angry protesters carrying photographs of Asaib
al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali gathered in Baghdad's Firdos
Square on Monday demanding the paper be shut down and whoever
insulted revered Shi'ite figures, punished.
Firdos Square was the site of the famous statue of former
dictator Saddam Hussein that was torn down after the U.S.-led
invasion of 2003, setting in motion the ascendancy of Iraq's
Shi'ite majority.
The paper said on its website it had become a target of
"irresponsible accusations" by extremist religious groups and
said the photo of Khamenei had been published as a portrait and
not as an insulting caricature.
It said it had contacted the Iranian embassy on Monday to
resolved misunderstandings.
(Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Isabel Coles and Ralph
Boulton)