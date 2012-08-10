MOSUL, Iraq Aug 10 A suicide bomber attacked a Shi'ite mosque near the northern Iraqi city of Mosul as Friday prayers ended, killing at least two people, police and health officials said.

Government officials and police said two people had been killed and more than 50 wounded in the blast at the mosque belonging to the Shabak minority in Mosul, 390 km (240 miles) north of Baghdad. A local Shabak community leader said five people had been killed.

A wave of attacks on mainly Shi'ite pilgrims and religious sites in recent months has increased worries about sectarian violence as Iraq's Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish leaders struggle to end a crisis over their fragile power-sharing agreement.

Insurgents have carried out at least one major bombing a month since Americans troops left in December. July was the bloodiest month in two years, including one day of attacks that left more than 100 dead.