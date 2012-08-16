* Blasts, shootings strike cities across Iraq
* Attacks become days before end of Ramadan
* Security experts see al Qaeda wing surging
BAGHDAD, Aug 16 At least 21 people died in a
dozen blasts and a series of shootings in cities and towns
across Iraq on Thursday.
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the latest in a
line of attacks since U.S. troops left in December.
Al Qaeda's local wing, the Islamic State of Iraq, said it
carried out attacks in June and July as part of a renewed
offensive.
It has been reinvigorated by the inflow of fighters and cash
into neighbouring Syria, providing a morale boost and some extra
arms and cash, security experts say. Iraqi insurgents are vowing
to retake territory lost during a long war with American troops.
Security has been increased ahead of the end of the Muslim
holy fasting month of Ramadan next week, a period when analysts
believe insurgents may attempt a major attack.
In Baghdad, a car bomb killed six civilian and wounded 28 in
the mainly Shi'ite district of Husainiya on Thursday, police and
hospital sources said. Just north of the capital, in Taji,
another car bomb injured nine people.
Four car bombs exploded in the city of Kirkuk, 250 km (150
miles) north of Baghdad, killing two people and wounded 18,
police and hospital sources said.
Kirkuk, which sits on massive oil reserves, is at the heart
of a dispute between Baghdad's central government and the
country's autonomous Kurdistan region, both of which claim the
city as part of their area of territorial control.
Overnight attacks on police checkpoints in the cities of
Baquba and Falluja killed six policemen and wounded 13, police
and hospital sources said.
There were car bombs, shootings and sticky bombs -- often
explosives attached to vehicles with a magnet -- in other towns.
Sunni Muslim insurgents have launched a string of attacks on
Shi'ite targets to try to reignite the sectarian violence that
killed tens of thousands of people in 2006-2007 and to undermine
the country's Shi'ite-led government.
The Islamic State of Iraq insurgents have also said their
suicide bombers attacked a counter-terrorism unit in Baghdad in
August to try and free prisoners held there.