UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Cathay Fin in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
* Deal would represent deeper foray by Cathay into SEAsia (Adds likely deal value, context)
BAGHDAD, Sept 29 A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the Iraqi town of Mussayab on Sunday, killing at least 15 people, police said.
Fifty people were wounded in the attack, the force added.
* Deal would represent deeper foray by Cathay into SEAsia (Adds likely deal value, context)
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds session going late into night, White House official, paragraphs 2, 13, 15)
* Hydro one restores power to more than 48,000 customers; 20,000 remain without power