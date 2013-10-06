Italy - Factors to watch on March 6
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
MOSUL, Iraq Oct 6 A suicide bomber drove a truck packed with explosives into the playground of a primary school in northern Iraq and blew himself up, killing 14 students and their headmaster on Sunday, police and medical sources said.
The attack followed a suicide bombing minutes earlier on a police station in the same town, Tel Afar, about 70 km (45 miles) northwest of Mosul city, where Sunni Islamist and other insurgents have a foothold. There were no casualties in the police station attack.
"We were exposed to two big explosions today in which dozens were killed or injured. The first was a truck bomb targeting a police station and the second was detonated inside the primary school," the mayor of Tel Afar, Abdul Al Abbas, told Reuters.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 6 When Uber Technologies Inc was raising venture capital in 2013, it was one of the hottest deals around – and no one was more eager to write a check than Bill Maris and David Krane of Google's venture capital arm.
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst