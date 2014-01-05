(Adds details, background)
BAGHDAD Jan 5 Car and roadside bombs exploded
in commercial areas of Baghdad on Sunday killing at least 19
people, police and medical sources said.
The deadliest attack took place in northern Baghdad's mainly
Shi'ite district of Shaab where two car bombs went off killing
at least nine people and wounding 25.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday's
attacks but Sunni Muslim insurgents have stepped up attacks on
Iraqi security forces and supporters of the Shi'ite-led
government of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.
Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and tribal fighters
have taken control of Ramadi and Falluja, the main cities in the
Sunni Muslim-dominated province of Anbar in a serious challenge
to the government's authority. Iraqi troops and allied tribesmen
are trying to retake the province.
In a separate incident, gunmen set up a fake check point on
the main road between Baghdad and Kirkuk, killing six drivers,
late on Saturday near Udhaim, 90 km (60 miles) north of Baghdad,
police said.
