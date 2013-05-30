* Al Qaeda attack on major oil facility stopped
* Violence surging as insurgents step up bombings
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, May 30 Iraq foiled an al Qaeda plot to
use tanker trucks packed with explosives to attack a key Baghdad
oil facility, a senior security official and oil sources said.
The security official declined to name the facility because
the investigation was underway but oil ministry officials said
the security forces were on high alert following a spate of
attacks on a northern pipeline.
Protecting infrastructure for the world's fourth largest oil
reserves is crucial for Iraq as it rebuilds an industry battered
by years of war following the 2003 U.S.-led invasion and
sanctions against former ruler Saddam Hussein.
"We have arrested a key local leader of al Qaeda who
organised the plan to launch a major attack against a large oil
facility in Baghdad," a senior anti-terrorism official said.
The security source said insurgents planned to pack
explosives into tankers transporting crude oil from southern
Basra oilfields to the main oil storage depots inside the major
oil facility of Baghdad, where the bombs would be detonated.
"They were planning to put in explosives and booby-trap more
than one oil tanker," he said.
Baghdad oil facilities include the large Doura refinery,
East Baghdad oilfield, which currently has limited production of
around 10,000 barrels per day to feed Doura, and a gas facility
just north of the capital.
Militants often target security forces, and Shi'ite and
Sunni mosques, but attacks on major oil sites beyond pipeline
bombings are rarer.
A key pipeline from Iraq's northern oilfields around Kirkuk
to the Turkish port of Ceyhan has been repeatedly attacked by
militants over the last month.
Gunmen attacked a gas field operated by Korea Gas Company in
April, killing three local contractors.
Violence has spiked since the start of the year as al
Qaeda's local wing, the Islamic State of Iraq, and other Sunni
Islamist insurgents stepped up attacks to try to stoke a
widescale sectarian conflict.
Iraq expects to boost its oil output to rival the level of
top producer Saudi Arabia after awarding some of its most
attractive oilfields to global oil companies, including BP
, Shell and Exxon Mobil.