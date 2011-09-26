BAGHDAD, Sept 26 Iraq has signed a contract to buy 18 Lockheed Martin F-16 warplanes to bolster its air force, an adviser to Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki said on Monday.

"The contract was signed ... and a part of the contract cost was sent to the bank account of the company," Maliki's media adviser, Ali al-Moussawi, said. He did not give the size of the payment that had already been made, or the overall cost of the contract. (Reporting by Suadad al-Salhy; Editing by Jim Loney)