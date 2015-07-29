BAGHDAD, July 29 A searing heat wave forecast to
sweep through Iraq prompted the government to declare a four-day
holiday starting on Thursday and order regular power cuts at
state institutions.
With temperatures expected to surpass 50 degrees Celsius
(122 Fahrenheit) for at least the second time this month, the
government decided to designate Thursday and Sunday official
holidays, the cabinet said in a statement news-flashed on state
television. The weekend in Iraq is Friday and Saturday.
Summer temperatures normally reach up to the mid-40s Celsius
and can cause frequent power shortages because the electricity
grid has been worn down by years of war and under-investment.
Electricity supplies collapsed in the chaos after the U.S.
invasion in 2003 when power plants were looted or not properly
maintained. Islamist insurgents have targeted transmission
towers and other infrastructure in subsequent years, while the
Baghdad government has been unable to keep up with demand.
The electricity grid will probably supply only 11,000
megawatts of Iraq's 21,000-megawatt peak demand this summer, the
electricity minister told parliament last week.
In a separate statement posted online on Wednesday, Prime
Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered programmed electricity cuts at
state institutions and at the homes of all government officials.
Iraq's punishing summer heat has stirred angry street
protests over the nation's feeble power supply. A protester was
killed and two others wounded earlier this month during a
demonstration against power shortages near the southern oil hub
city of Basra, police and local officials said.
